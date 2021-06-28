Sunday was Day 2 of All Time Record Highs

Fraser Valley ( with files from Environment Canada. Roger Pannett, Darren Kennedy) – Day 2 of all time night and daytime high temperatures. the Special air quality statement in effect for the Fraser Valley.

Chilliwack:

June 27th all time High Minimum temperature at 24.4 C , 13.4 C above normal! ( Average day time max for June 27th is 21.1C)

(Previous all time Chilliwack high minimum temperature was 22.6 C on September 5th , 2017.)

Sunday was also the all time record high Mean at 33.3 C , 17.2oc above normal, with an incredible all time record max at 42.2 C (108 oF) , 21.1C above normal! Leaf burn is also visible on some plants!

Agassiz:

#Agassiz Area (Agassiz RCS) New record of 40.4C Old record of 33.7C set in 2015 Records in this area have been kept since 1889 According to #EC, this is the hottest day ever recorded in Agassiz.

Nationally :

The all time historical Canadian record max at 45 C, recorded on July 5th , 1937 in Saskatchewan, was also smashed Sunday by the scorching 46.6 C recorded in Lytton. Likely to be exceeded Monday.

On Sunday evening the Weather Network is warning that Monday temperatures, here in the Fraser Valley, could reach as high as a dangerous 47C feeling like 53 C!