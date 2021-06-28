Heat Plus Fast Melt = Flood Watch for Harrison Lake

Agassiz – As of June 26, the Provincial River Forecast Centre upgraded the Lillooet River to a Flood Watch. This includes Pemberton, Lillooet Lake, Lillooet River and tributaries, and Harrison Lake.

Hot temperatures over the past several days have triggered significant amount of snowmelt at higher elevations of the Lillooet River, which will cause river levels to rise significantly in the coming days. Based on hydrologic modelling, Harrison Lake is expected to peak at approximately 13.23 metres on Friday to Saturday (July 2 to 3).

Uncertainty in weather and hydrologic modelling indicates that higher, or lower, than forecasted flows are possible.Details of the CLEVER Model forecasts for this region can be found at: http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/freshet/map_clever.html

The District of Kent is advising the public to stay clear of fast flowing waters and potentially unstable banks during the high-streamflow period. Impacted property owners may be notified of an evacuation alert in the next day or two. If you receive an evacuation alert, you will be asked to prepare to evacuate if the situation deteriorates and an evacuation order is issued.

The Provincial River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant. If you do not already have an emergency plan in place for your household, now is an excellent time to create one.

More information on emergency planning can be found at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/preparedbc/make-your-planFor more information contact Mr. Mike Van Laerhoven, Emergency Coordinator at 604-796-2614.