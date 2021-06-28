Abbotsford Schools Closed for the Year Due To Heat TOPICS:Abbotsford School District 34 Posted By: Don Lehn June 28, 2021 Abbotsford – “schools out for summer” – Alice Cooper Abbotsford Schools are now closed for the school year due to the heat. Parents can pick up report cards on Wednesday. More updates are at the District website – https://www.abbyschools.ca/ Abbotsford Schools/iStock BufferFacebookTwitterLinkedinemail
