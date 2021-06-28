2021 – 2022 Downtown Chilliwack BIA Board Members

Chilliwack – From the Downtown Chilliwack Board of Directors, the new board members for 2021-22 have been elected. From Trevor McDonald, Executive Director, DCBIA : Thanks to all our 2021-22 board members for their commitment. I am looking forward to this next term of positive change in our downtown.
President – Kevin Schroeder – Select Real Estate
Vice President – Frank Holzapfel – Supreme Tattoo
Secretary – Jesse Kasprow – Baker Newby
Treasurer – John Schulstad – RBC
Past President – Ruth Maccan – Prospera Credit Union
Dave Algra – Algra Bros.
David Blaich – Wellington Natural Health
Brian Coombes – CEPCO
Nicole Foisy – Local Space
Chris Franklin – Michaels on Main
Tracey Ganert – Voila Lash Lounge
Lynne Goodwin – Musicworx Home Audio
Coral Grimm – Culture Co.
Darren Metselaar – 89.5 the Drive
Amber Price – The Bookman
Dave Van Dongren – Mr. Lube
Ex Officio members
Sadie Hesketh – Chamber of Commerce
Jeff Shields – City of Chilliwack
Garrett Schipper – City of Chilliwack
