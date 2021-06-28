2021 – 2022 Downtown Chilliwack BIA Board Members

Chilliwack – From the Downtown Chilliwack Board of Directors, the new board members for 2021-22 have been elected. From Trevor McDonald, Executive Director, DCBIA : Thanks to all our 2021-22 board members for their commitment. I am looking forward to this next term of positive change in our downtown.

President – Kevin Schroeder – Select Real Estate

Vice President – Frank Holzapfel – Supreme Tattoo

Secretary – Jesse Kasprow – Baker Newby

Treasurer – John Schulstad – RBC

Past President – Ruth Maccan – Prospera Credit Union



Dave Algra – Algra Bros.

David Blaich – Wellington Natural Health

Brian Coombes – CEPCO

Nicole Foisy – Local Space

Chris Franklin – Michaels on Main

Tracey Ganert – Voila Lash Lounge

Lynne Goodwin – Musicworx Home Audio

Coral Grimm – Culture Co.

Darren Metselaar – 89.5 the Drive

Amber Price – The Bookman

Dave Van Dongren – Mr. Lube



Ex Officio members



Sadie Hesketh – Chamber of Commerce

Jeff Shields – City of Chilliwack

Garrett Schipper – City of Chilliwack









