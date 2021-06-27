chillTV’s Friday Night Vedder Mysteries!-with Wolf Luger, Episode 2, “An Affair Of Honour – Act 2” (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Friday Night Vedder Mysteries!-with Wolf Luger, Episode 2, “An Affair Of Honour – Act 2”.

The conclusion to the first episode of Friday Night Vedder Mysteries!, the new radio play from playwright Austin Stone who first published “An Affair of Honour” in the UK, in the 1940s, and where it ran as an actual radio play on the BBC in the 1950s! Ed Stone, the son of the playwright, who lives in Chilliwack, unearthed these classic stories and presented them to the Chilliwack Players Guild.

This is a co-production of the The Chilliwack Players Guild & chillTV, starring Andy Rolleman as Wolf Luger, intrepid but retired Private Investigator that is your host. But something is amiss with Wolf…tune in for the exciting conclusion of An Affair of Honour and find out what going on with Mr. Luger.

