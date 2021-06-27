Addressing Parking Concerns Along Columbia Valley Highway, Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake, In a statement to the Facebook page Cultus Lake Community Association, FVRD Electoral Area H Director Taryn Dixon addressed parking concerns along Columbia Valley Highway.

Last year, MOTI Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, placed hundreds of cones along the highway to prevent excess parking and the infractions that come with it.

That subject has come up again.

FVRD nor the Park itself are the people to complain to about parking.

Call RCMP:

Unfortunately FVRD has no jurisdiction to ticket or tow or do anything with parking. The cars are parked on MOTI right of way . The group with the responsibility to ticket and initiate towing is the RCMP. RCMP must hand a ticket to a person, like a speeding ticket and are not able to leave it on a windshield. It is not like a city where the city has bylaws and bylaw officers who can ticket /tow. The roads are the provincial responsibility. At a recent meeting I was told by an RCMP inspector that if people have concerns about parking and safety they need to call the RCMP. 604 792 4611. So please call the RCMP if you see safety concerns.