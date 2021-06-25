Vehicle Fire Apparently Started FSR Wildfire Near Harrison – Harrison East Forest Service Road CLOSED

Harrison – As of Friday Morning, Harrison East Forest Service Road is closed for an undetermined amount of time due to a wildfire. People currently in the area are able to depart southbound. Please avoid the area. For more information regarding wildfire updates visit https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sa
Harrison resident and BCCMA Country Singer Todd Richard told FVN that he understands that a vehicle fire on the Forest Service Road started this blaze. As of 10 AM Friday it was 4 Hectares according to BC Wildfire.
