Vehicle Fire Apparently Started FSR Wildfire Near Harrison – Harrison East Forest Service Road CLOSED

Harrison – As of Friday Morning, Harrison East Forest Service Road is closed for an undetermined amount of time due to a wildfire. People currently in the area are able to depart southbound. Please avoid the area. For more information regarding wildfire updates visit https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sa

Harrison resident and BCCMA Country Singer Todd Richard told FVN that he understands that a vehicle fire on the Forest Service Road started this blaze. As of 10 AM Friday it was 4 Hectares according to BC Wildfire.

💩 Fire 13km up Harrison apparently started by vehicle fire 😩

Thankful to the incredible folks fighting these 🔥 🚒🥵 pic.twitter.com/RMS5ldK8PZ — Todd Richard (@toddjrichard) June 25, 2021