New Responsibility “Campers Code” Aims to Improve Camping Experience

Vancouver – Over the past year as Canadians stayed close to home, more people have been discovering the joys of camping. BC’s parks and campgrounds have seen an influx of new visitors, some with little to no previous camping experience. Whether you are new to camping or a seasoned outdoor enthusiast, we all have a role to play when sharing these spaces.

Take the pledge at camperscode.com and share it with others.

To emphasize this, a group of government agencies and non-profit organizations from across BC’s camping sector collaborated on a new Camper’s Code. The code aims to highlight guidelines and expectations of camping, helping all campers, from families in RVs staying at private campgrounds to solo adventurers heading into the backcountry, to enjoy the outdoors safely and respectfully.

The Camper’s Code is inspired by the decades-long success of the Alpine Responsibility Code in the ski industry. It is a collaborative effort between the Camping and RVing Coalition of BC and a wide range of supporting organizations and agencies.

The Code consists of nine simple messages to inspire a sense of shared responsibility and an understanding of appropriate behaviour. Campers are encouraged to take an online pledge and to help inspire a camping culture that is rooted in common sense, respect, and sustainability.