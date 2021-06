Vancouver – WAVES, the West Coast Animal Veterinary Emergency Specialist Hospital, has released to social media, a graphic on tell-tale signs that your pet is in heat distress.

Rules of thumb are simple. For walking the dog, try to do it early in the AM or after 8PM. If you can not put your hand on the asphalt or pavement, your dog’s paws won’t handle the heat as well.

Hydrate is the key word.

Keep the Vet’s phone number handy.