The “Dangerous” Heat is Here, Cooling Centres Set Up in Valley

Fraser Valley (With files from Environment Canada)- With the upcoming heat dome about to envelope Vancouver and the Valley, temperatures will be aiming for 40C during the day and hot overnight lows of 20C. Friday to Tuesday are the real serious days to keep an eye on seniors, pets and anyone who has medical issues with the heat.

Various communities are looking at setting up cooling centres.

In Chilliwack Griffin Security, the BIA and the Book Man are coordinating a bottle water drive.

For seniors in Chilliwack: Chilliwack Alliance Church will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 12- 6 , Salvation Army Church will be open Sunday from 12 -6, Main Street Church Monday 12- 6.

The City of Chilliwack will temporarily open several locations as cooling centres for residents to find relief from the forecasted high temperatures. The following locations will be open starting Friday, June 25 from 12 pm – 6 pm until the heat warning is lifted:

Evergreen Hall – 9291 Corbould Street (Slesse and Minto Rooms)

Sardis Sports Complex – 5725 Tyson Road (Sheet #2)

Chilliwack Coliseum – 45323 Hodgins Ave (entrance off of Hodgins Avenue)

Tourism Chilliwack – 44150 Luckakuck Way (Picnic Area*)

*This area is outdoors

The centre will follow all public health orders. The number of people allowed inside at a time will be limited, and masks and physical distancing will be required.

The Village of Harrison does not have a facility to use as a cooling centre and comply with COVID rules.

In Mission:

City of Mission

In Abbotsford:

City of Abbotsford

6:17 AM PDT Thursday 24 June 2021

Heat Warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

A dangerous long duration heat wave will affect B.C. beginning on Friday and lasting until Tuesday.



Threat: Daytime highs ranging from 34 to 38 degrees celsius combined with overnight lows of 18 to 20 degrees celsius. Humidex values during this period will reach the high 30’s to possibly the low 40’s.