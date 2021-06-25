A Spectacular Puppet Performance Comes to Tradex via Reach Gallery

Abbotsford –Delightful creatures will be swooping, slinking and swimming into Abbotsford’s Tradex next weekend as part of a spectacular illuminated puppet performance. Themagi-calone-dayevent will give families an opportunity to beat the heat and learn more about local history and culture as a troupe of puppeteers take the stage to tell the story of Sumas Lake,an important cultural and natural resource that once stretched over 85,000 acres between Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

Based on the children’s book Semá:thX̱ó:tsa:Sts’ólemeqwelhSx̱ó:tsa/SumasLake:Great-Gramma’s Lake,the story follows a young boy and his grandmother on a drive through the valley as she shares memories of the abundant wildlife that once inhabited the lake.Those memories come to life in the form of three giant illuminated puppets expertly designed and handled by professional puppeteer Tarama Unroe and her team of UFV theatre students.Writing and artistic direction for the book and performance were guided by Stó:lō collaborators Thetáx Chris Silver and Xémontélót Carrielynn Victor, with additional direction from a committee of elders and knowledge keepers.

Brought to you by The Reach Gallery Museum, UFV’s School of Creative Arts, Tradex, City of Abbotsford,and generously sponsored by TD Bank Group, this fun, family-friendly performance is sure to be illuminating.

Tickets for 12pm, 1pm and 2pm on sale now at FVTradex.com.Limited,socially distanced seating.