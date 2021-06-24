Surrey’s Film Industry Bounces Back Stronger, Post Pandemic

Surrey – The film industry in the City of Surrey is more active than ever, with a 34% increase in permits issued, compared to 2019. British Columbia’s film industry generated $4.1 billion for the provincial economy in 2019, supporting the employment of over 5,500 Surrey residents whose collective wages total $105 million dollars.

“Surrey’s film industry is vital to our local economy and pandemic recovery, as these large productions employ thousands of Surrey residents, and create a chain reaction through our community with site rentals, equipment rentals, and the purchase of local goods and services,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “City staff are working hard to ensure Surrey continues to build a reputation in the global marketplace as a prime destination for these large productions. The huge increase in film permits is proof that we are on the right track.”

Surrey continues to make significant strides in positioning the city as one of the most creative, convenient and film-friendly cities to host motion picture production. To date, the city has attracted some of the world’s top-grossing productions including Pachinko, Big Sky, The Good Doctor, Turner & Hooch, and Superman & Lois.

In June 2020, WorkSafe BC developed protocols to provide guidance for the Motion Picture Industry and each production is required to develop a COVID-19 Safety Plan to reduce the risk of transmission.

