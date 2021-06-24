“Dangerous” Heat is Coming, Cooling Centres Set Up in Valley

Fraser Valley (With files from Environment Canada)- With the upcoming heat dome about to envelope Vancouver and the Valley, temperatures will be aiming for 40C during the day and hot overnight lows of 20C. Friday to Tuesday are the real serious days to keep an eye on seniors, pets and anyone who has medical issues with the heat.

Various communities are looking at setting up cooling centres. More to come.

In Chilliwack Griffin Security, the BIA and the Book Man are coordinating a bottle water drive.

6:17 AM PDT Thursday 24 June 2021

Heat Warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

A dangerous long duration heat wave will affect B.C. beginning on Friday and lasting until Tuesday.



Threat: Daytime highs ranging from 34 to 38 degrees celsius combined with overnight lows of 18 to 20 degrees celsius. Humidex values during this period will reach the high 30’s to possibly the low 40’s.