Chilliwack Overdose Prevention Society BBQ and Awareness Event – July 17th in Salish Park

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Overdose Prevention Society (OPS) is holding a public and family friendly BBQ and Awareness Event, Saturday July 17th in Salish Park.
While the Chilliwack OPS is a registered non-profit organization under the BC Socities Act, theyare not yet currently a charity. They are in the same situation as the Chilliwack Alano Club.
You may see volunteers out on the streets in the evening assisting with OD’s, helping with medical emergencies, recovering used syringes or handing out water and snacks. Chilliwack OPS are working towards operating a SCS.
Material donations that are most in need are:
Cases of bottled water or juice
Cases of Nutella Spread
Fresh foods and Pastries
sealed prepared foods that DO NOT REQUIRE USE OF KITCHEN TOOLS (granola bars, juice boxes etc.)
socks
clean warm jackets
blankets
hotel toiletries
hand sanitizer (any quantity)
hand warmers
foot warmers
face masks
gloves
winter gear
sealed first aid supplies
sealed emergency blankets
