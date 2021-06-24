As Temperatures Heat Up- So Does Wildfire Season – Blaze “Held” SE of Hope – 50 Hectares

Fraser Valley – Temperatures are in record setting territory. More dry hot conditions are on the way.

The perfect recipe for wildfires. A 50 hectare fire, a mere 11kms SE of Hope at Eleven Mile Creek is now considered “held”.

A half hectare fire is just north of Hope and that is considered under control

BC Wildfire Service is repeating their concerns for drone operators to keep their toys away from fire zones.

BC Wildfire is also pleading with people to watch fireworks usage with Canada Day coming up.