TWU Soccer Teams Back On The Pitch By September

Langley – Trinity Western University’s women’s an men’s soccer teams will return to the field on Sept. 10, as the Spartans open their 2021 campaign with a two-match weekend at home against UBC Okanagan. The 2021 Canada West soccer schedules were unveiled Tuesday.

In addition to their season-opening series against UBCO, the Spartans men’s and women’s 12-match schedules features home weekends with Fraser Valley (Sept. 24-25) and Victoria (Oct. 8-9). The road slate includes trips to play UNBC (Sept. 17-18), Thompson Rivers (Oct. 1-2) and UBC (Oct. 15-16).

TWU’s women’s team’s return to the Spartans home park will mark nearly two years since last hosting a regular season or playoff contest, harkening back to the team’s 2-1 win over Fraser Valley in the Canada West quarter-finals Oct. 27, 2019.

For the men’s team, the return to regular season play will end a near two-year hiatus from Canada West action. TWU’s last Canada West regular season weekend was Oct. 18-19, 2019, when the Spartans earned back-to-back wins over UBC (4-1) and Victoria (3-0). In 2019, the Spartans finished second in the Pacific Division with a 9-6-1 regular season record before dropping a 1-0 decision against Calgary in the Canada West quarter-finals.

2021 TWU Spartans Women’s Soccer Schedule

Sept. 10 vs. UBC Okanagan | 5pm

Sept. 11 vs. UBC Okanagan | 5pm

Sept. 17 @ UNBC | 5pm

Sept. 18 @ UNBC | 5pm

Sept. 24 vs. Fraser Valley | 5pm

Sept. 25 vs. Fraser Valley | 5pm

Oct. 1 @ Thompson Rivers | 7pm

Oct. 2 @ Thompson Rivers | 5pm

Oct. 8 vs. Victoria | 5pm

Oct. 9 vs. Victoria | 3pm

Oct. 15 @ UBC | 5:30pm

Oct. 16 @ UBC | 5:30pm

Oct. 29-31 | Quarter-Finals

Nov. 5-7 | Final 4

Nov. 18-21 | U SPORTS Championships – Cape Breton University

2021 TWU Spartans Men’s Soccer Schedule

Sept. 10 vs. UBC Okanagan | 7:15pm

Sept. 11 vs. UBC Okanagan | 7:15pm

Sept. 17 @ UNBC | 7:15pm

Sept. 18 @ UNBC | 7:15pm

Sept. 24 vs. Fraser Valley | 7:15pm

Sept. 25 vs. Fraser Valley | 7:15pm

Oct. 1 @ Thompson Rivers | 5pm

Oct. 2 @ Thompson Rivers | 7pm

Oct. 8 vs. Victoria | 7:15pm

Oct. 9 vs. Victoria | 5:15pm

Oct. 15 @ UBC | 7:30pm

Oct. 16 @ UBC | 7:30pm

Oct. 29-31 | Quarter-Finals

Nov. 5-7 | Final 4

Nov. 18-21 | U SPORTS Championships – Carleton University

As announced by the Canada West on May 5, an alternative format will be used for the 2021 season. The one-year adjustment divides women’s soccer schools into three regional divisions: Pacific (B.C. schools), Mountain (Alberta schools) and Prairie (Saskatchewan & Manitoba schools). All teams will play 12 games within their division. The men’s side retains its traditional Prairie and Pacific divisions and will also play a reduced schedule of 10-12 games within the division.

The women’s quarter-finals will feature two Prairie division teams, two Mountain division teams, three Pacific division teams and a wildcard from either the Mountain or Pacific division. The top four women’s teams will then head to the Canada West Final Four November 5-7 at the highest remaining Pacific division seed.

On the men’s side, the top four teams in both the Prairie and Pacific divisions will qualify for the quarter-finals. The top remaining Prairie seed will host the men’s Final Four November 5-7.

Cape Breton will host the 2021 U SPORTS Women’s Championship, while the top men’s teams in the country will head to Ottawa for the U SPORTS Men’s Championship hosted by Carleton. Both national championships are set for November 18-21.

For fans looking to watch the action in 2021 Canada West TV presented by Co-op will be able to buy passes beginning in August when 2021-22 packages go on sale to the public.

2021-22 SCHEDULE RELEASES

Monday, June 21: Football

Tuesday, June 22: Soccer (men’s and women’s)

Wednesday, June 23: Hockey (men’s and women’s)

Thursday, June 24: Volleyball (men’s and women’s)

Friday, June 25: Basketball (men’s and women’s)

Monday, June 28: Field Hockey

Tuesday, June 29: Rugby 15s