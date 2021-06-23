Netflix Shooting Horror TV Series In Maple Ridge Friday June 25

Maple Ridge – The filming of Netflix’ “Two Sentence Horror Stories” will take place in Memorial Peace Park on June 25 from 5:00 pm to 10:30 pm. See attached letter and map for more information about what you can expect and where the work trucks will be situated.

From imdb – This anthology series of terror features diverse characters facing primal fears in spine-chilling situations that stretch past daily routine. The show started on the CW network in 2017.

Creator: Vera Miao

Stars: Lauri Hendler, Wei-Yi Lin, Mardy Ma