Local Molson Coors Brewery $10,000 Donation to the Fraser Valley Watershed Coalition

Chilliwack – To commemorate World Environment Month, Molson Coors Beverage Company’s Fraser Valley Brewery, located in Chilliwack, is supporting local water conservation throughout the area. This support includes a $10,000 donation to the Fraser Valley Watershed Coalition (FVWC)to help conserve, restore, and enhance the local watersheds to benefit people, biodiversity, and the environment throughout the region.

“Water is involved in just about every part of the beer manufacturing process, giving us plenty of opportunities to ensure we are using it the best way possible”,said David Hamel, general manager of operations for Western Canada at the Molson Coors Beverage Company. “For that same reason, it is very important to us that we do our part to keep the Fraser Valley watersheds protected and accomplish beneficial water stewardship efforts.”

The FVWC is a local charity that leads active watershed restoration and enhancement projects and fosters stewardship through science, collaboration, and the integration of social, economic and environmental values. This donation to the FVWC is part of multiple efforts by Molson Coors to support local organizations working to ensure natural water sources are protected and conserved in the Fraser Valley and beyond.