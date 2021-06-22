Volunteers Needed for Annual Toad Migration – Helping the Little Toadlets Cross the Roads – Wednesday June 30

Ryder Lake – The annual march of the toadlets evolving from tadpole status, is something that the community holds near and dear to our hearts.

Why? We don’t want to see the little ones get squished! The tadpoles are getting closer to metamorphosing into tiny toadlets, and soon will be making their annual mass migration to the surrounding forest. Come out and help install silt fencing in a hay field.

Volunteers will be hammering stakes into the ground and laying down garden hose to make sure the little toadlets can’t sneak their way underneath. Thousands of toad tadpoles are growing into toadlets and soon it’ll be time for them to migrate to the forest on the other side of the road. You will be helping them to do this safely! Installing the toadlet fence will ensure that they get to their tunnel under the road.

Requirements

Must be prepared to work in hot conditions with no shade.

Hammering wooden and metal stakes into the ground, and using a staple gun to secure the fence, in a hay field will be required.

Must navigate uneven ground, and climb over fencing.

Need work gloves, study shoes (hiking boots recommended), and dress for the weather (hats, sunscreen etc.)

Safety

Masks are required.

Training

Fence installation training provided on site.

Setting: Outdoors, hay field, along road ways

Location: Ryder Lake/Chilliwack – details to be emailed pre-event. Having a vehicle to get to the area is a requirement.

Commitment/Length/Timing:

Last day to register is Tuesday, June 29th at Noon. Please email [email protected] to sign up.

to sign up. Event Date: Wednesday, June 30th, 2021 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

PIZZA LUNCH will be provided for everyone who helps out!