UFV Cascades Soccer Unveil 2021 Conference Schedules

Fraser Valley – The University of the Fraser Valley soccer programs unveiled their 2021 Canada West schedules on Tuesday, as part of the conference’s larger schedule release.

As announced by CW on May 5, 2021-22 schedules across all sports will have a greater focus on regional play where possible, and in that vein, the Cascades’ entire regular-season slate will be played within the province of British Columbia. The 12-game schedule will feature two games against each of UFV’s in-province rivals, followed by a crossover playoff system which will see the Pacific Division face off with the rest of the conference for the first time.

The Cascades women’s and men’s teams have a bye to open the campaign, and kick off their conference slate with a two-game home set vs. the Victoria Vikes, Sept. 17 and 19.

CASCADES WSOC SCHEDULE

CASCADES MSOC SCHEDULE

Other schedule details:

• After playing out of MRC Sports Complex from 2016 through 2019, the Cascades’ home games will be played at Rotary Stadium this season. The move will give the UFV squads the opportunity to play on a natural grass pitch and access upgraded locker room facilities.

• All of UFV’s game dates will be women’s/men’s doubleheaders. Home games will be played on Friday evening (women 5:30 p.m., men 8 p.m.) and Sunday afternoon (women 1 p.m., men 3 p.m.), as opposed to the traditional Friday-Saturday two-game series.

• The Cascades’ home-field opponents are UVic, the UBC Thunderbirds (Oct. 1 and 3), and the UNBC Timberwolves (Oct. 15 and 17).

• The Cascades’ first road games are just a short drive down Highway 1, as they face the Trinity Western Spartans (Sept. 24 & 25). The UFV squads also take on the Thompson Rivers WolfPack (Oct. 8 and 9) and the UBC Okanagan Heat (Oct. 22 and 23) away from home.

• The first round of the Canada West playoffs runs Oct. 29-31, and the men’s and women’s formats are slightly different. On the men’s side, the top four Pacific Division teams qualify for the post-season and will play crossover first-round matches vs. the top four from the Prairie Division, with the winners advancing to the Final Four (Nov. 5-7) hosted by the highest remaining Prairie seed. On the women’s side, teams are grouped in Pacific, Mountain and Prairie Divisions. The top three Pacific teams are guaranteed a playoff berth, with the fourth-place team eligible for a wildcard selection.

Fans looking to follow the action on Canada West TV presented by Co-op will be able to buy passes beginning in August when 2021-22 packages go on sale to the public.