COVID Shots for Construction Workers – Just Show Up at Abbotsford Ag Rec (Exhibition Park) – June 24 to July 9

Fraser Valley/Victoria – The BC Construction Association (BCCA) today announced BC’s first COVID-19 vaccine “fast lane” for construction workers in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health Regions.

Workers in BC’s construction industry who live or work near the clinic locations of The Italian Cultural Center (Vancouver), The Christine Sinclair Community Centre (Burnaby), and Abbotsford Ag Rec (exhibition Park) can show up between 1:30 and 4:30 on the designated dates to get their first dose of vaccine. No pre-registration is needed. Government ID or a Provincial Health Number is not necessary, but bringing it will speed up the vaccination experience.

“Our workforce has done a phenomenal job of keeping safe during pandemic, and that after a long day on the jobsite it can be hard to prioritize getting your vaccine scheduled when you get home” says Chris Atchison, President of BCCA. “We want to make it as easy as possible for workers to keep themselves, their families and their sites safe, and are appreciative of the efforts made by the Fraser and Vancouver Coast Health to accommodate our essential workforce.”

BCCA has partnered with the Vancouver Regional Construction Association (VRCA), the BC Construction Safety Alliance (BCCSA), BCCA Employee Benefits Trust (EBT) and the Council of Construction Associations (COCA) to get the word out about the fast-track clinics.

Employers can download posters for their offices and worksites at www.bccassn.com/fast-lane