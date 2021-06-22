Canadian Radio Sanctuary – Memories Minute: Wayne Dyer and the second excerpt from a longer interview on his life in Agassiz (VIDEO)

Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) -Memories Minute: Wayne Dyer and the second excerpt from a longer interview on his life in Agassiz.

At Celebration 125 & Beyond: Podcast with Wayne Dyer on YouTube you can hear the complete interview. This instalment highlights his family’s involvement in local sports and his career with the Fire Department. Photos courtesy of Agassiz-Harrison Museum (The Memories book, Volumes 1 and 2), Agassiz-Harrison Observer and Airtight Productions. These podcasts are non-profit productions in association with the District of Kent. For more historical information… http://www.agassizharrisonmuseum.org and for the Kilby Store & Museum http://www.kilby.ca.