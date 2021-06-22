Bridges for Women Society – Expanded mental health supports for women affected by trauma, violence

Victoria – Women affected by trauma and their loved ones will benefit from expanded mental health supports to help more families in B.C. thrive.

Bridges for Women Society: https://www.bridgesforwomen.ca/

The ministry is investing $50,000 for the Bridges for Women Society to provide women and families throughout B.C. with expanded trauma counselling, recovery and referral supports to help build resilience.

“For too long, women affected by violence have struggled to access the mental health supports they need to rebuild their lives,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “That’s why we are expanding services for women and their families who have not only experienced greater risk of violence, but who are also dealing with many added challenges due to the pandemic. I am grateful to Bridges for Women Society for partnering with us to support women and their families through a very difficult time in their lives.”

The society offers healing, education and employment programs for people in B.C. who identify as a part of the women’s community and who have been affected by violence or trauma at any time in their lives. It also offers programs that are trauma informed and aim to meet each woman where they are, without judgment or expectation.