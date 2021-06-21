Valley Huskers “Ready, Set, Read Program” (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Valley Huskers President Tom Caverly announced on Monday, a new youth based program tying in with the football team. It’s all about promoting reading.

The Valley Huskers “Ready, Set, Read Program”.

We engaged our local elementary schools to develop a reading program. Normally, our players could attend the schools and read to these students in person but due to the pandemic we approached it from a different angle.

Our players have been filmed reading storybooks that can be streamed at any time while the students are in class. It becomes another teaching aid for teachers while promoting our players to our young fans.

This initiative builds on where we want to take the Huskers’ Football program in connecting with our communities.

You can see one of our stories at our website, Valleyhuskers.ca, with more to come.

Kudos to our very own Head Coach, Bob Reist, for coming up with this idea and one of our board members, Amanda Johnson, who picked up the ball and ran with it. We also want to thank Robbie Snooks of 4theWIN Media for video production of the program.

Play the video here – https://www.valleyhuskers.ca/ready-set-read?wix-vod-video-id=b86538ddb2c6454da8830ab4cbaa6a54&wix-vod-comp-id=comp-kq0gturf