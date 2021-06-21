Road Rage Incident at Lickman Roundabout Investigated by Chilliwack RCMP – In Search of Dash Cam Video

Chilliwack – RCMP seek the public’s assistance for dash camera video during an investigation into an alleged road rage incident.

On Wednesday afternoon, June 16, (@3:30 p.m), a motorist attended the Chilliwack RCMP detachment to report a road rage incident at the traffic circle in the 8000-block of Lickman Road.

Earlier, at around 3:15 p.m., a motorist travelling through the Lickman Road roundabout was cut off by the operator of a black truck towing a black dump trailer who then blocked the road, grabbed the first motorist and threatened to punch the victim.

Frontline officers responded to the report and conducted patrols of the area however did not locate the black truck.

As Chilliwack RCMP pursue their investigation, police are reaching out to motorists travelling on Lickman Road and Luckakuck Way on June 16, 2021 between 2:30 – 3:30 pm. who may have witnessed the stopped vehicles or obtained dash camera video to contact the Chilliwack RCMP.

RCMP urge anyone with information regarding this investigation to call police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).