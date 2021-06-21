RCMP Searching for Missing Woman – 20 Year Old Alexis Paige Simpson

Chilliwack – RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Alexis Paige Simpson, 20, of Chilliwack. Ms. Simpson has not contacted her family in two months.
Alexis Paige Simpson description:
- Caucasian female;
- Height: 163 cm (5’04);
- Weight: 73 kg (161 lbs);
- Hair: Blonde – dyed;
- Eyes: Brown.
As investigators continue to search for Ms. Simpson, they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.
Police and family are concerned for Alexis’s well-being, said Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.
RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alexis Paige Simpson to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
