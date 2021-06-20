chillTV SERIES PREMIERE OF “Friday Night Vedder Mysteries” with Wolf Luger

Chilliwack – IT’S FINALLY HERE!THE SERIES PREMIERE OF “Friday Night Vedder Mysteries” with Wolf Luger.

Episode, “An Affair to Remember – ACT 1″Season 1 features a series of radio plays performed by actors from the Chilliwack Players Guild. These plays, originally appeared on BBC Radio many, many decades ago, and were written by Austin Stone.Mr. Stone’s son, Ed Stone LIVES in Chilliwack and brought these wonderful radio plays to the Chilliwack Players Guild.

You can watch Ed Stone and Director Astrid Beugeling on chillTV News of the Week’s interview June 17th at 6:30 pm!Thank you to everyone involved in this project, we love you all!

Brought to you by the Chilliwack Player’s Guild and chillTV!chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™The Chilliwack Players GuildAstrid BeugelingDave StephenWayne Bjorge