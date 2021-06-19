Tractorgrease Father’s Day Garage Sale

Chilliwack Lake Road – If you are into music or a musician, check out the Father’s day garage sale at the Tractorgrease studios.

48708 Chilliwack Lake Road. 10am – 5pm

Spring cleaning hit hard at the Tractorgrease studios and they’ve got some gems ready for you to call your own. This garage sale is for all the audio-video DIY enthusiasts and hobby technicians aka Dads. If you’d love to get some studio equipment, music gear, stage lighting, car stereo parts, speakers, quality cabling of all sorts, and much more, then this is a must see sale event for you. There is no better day than this Fathers day to get your dad out after lunch for a browse at the Tractorgrease garage sale.

NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED

Featuring

XLR cables,

Studio snakes

Audio video cables

1/4 inch instrument cables

Power supplies

Analog/digital convertors

Hdmi over cat5 solutions

Speakers

Record players

Vhs players

CD players

Home stereo preamps

FM stereo receiver

Stage audio monitors/speakers

Mixing board

Led panelsGuitar pedals

Guitar Amps

Rack audio equipment

Compressor

Preamps

EQ’s

Patch Bays See Less