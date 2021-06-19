Chilliwack Lake Road – If you are into music or a musician, check out the Father’s day garage sale at the Tractorgrease studios.
48708 Chilliwack Lake Road. 10am – 5pm
Spring cleaning hit hard at the Tractorgrease studios and they’ve got some gems ready for you to call your own. This garage sale is for all the audio-video DIY enthusiasts and hobby technicians aka Dads. If you’d love to get some studio equipment, music gear, stage lighting, car stereo parts, speakers, quality cabling of all sorts, and much more, then this is a must see sale event for you. There is no better day than this Fathers day to get your dad out after lunch for a browse at the Tractorgrease garage sale.
NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED
Featuring
XLR cables,
Studio snakes
Audio video cables
1/4 inch instrument cables
Power supplies
Analog/digital convertors
Hdmi over cat5 solutions
Speakers
Record players
Vhs players
CD players
Home stereo preamps
FM stereo receiver
Stage audio monitors/speakers
Mixing board
Led panelsGuitar pedals
Guitar Amps
Rack audio equipment
Compressor
Preamps
EQ’s
Patch Bays See Less
Be the first to comment on "Tractorgrease Father’s Day Garage Sale"