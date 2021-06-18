Rogers Re-Applies to Separate Chilliwack and Vancouver “KiSS” Stations

Chilliwack/Abbotsford/Vancouver ( With files from Canadian Radio News) – Rogers has reapplied to remove the CKKS 107.5 Chilliwack simulcast on CKKS-2 104.9 Vancouver and replace it with locally produced programming even though programming on CKKS-2 has technically originated in Vancouver for the past 20+ years.

This happened after Rogers purchased the stations from Bill Coombes. This was the original Star FM which evolved into X-FM, Clear FM, Greatest Hits FM, Fun-FM and now KiSS.

Under the proposed arrangement CKKS 107.5 Chilliwack and CKKS-1 92.5 Abbotsford will become a new station focused on the Fraser Valley, while CKKS-2 104.9 in Vancouver will focus on the Vancouver market.

Rogers has stated that the “hit music” format on 104.9 will be retained.

CKKS-2 104.9 Vancouver operates with 31,000 watts, while CKKS 107.5 Chilliwack operates with 640 watts and CKKS-1 92.5 Abbotsford operates with 2,600 watts.

A similar application by Rogers was rejected by the CRTC on July 6, 2020.

Other Vancouver broadcasters complained about the original intention that 104.9 would be a “new” station therefore, should be put up for tender to any bidder.