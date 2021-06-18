chillTV News of the Week with Don Lehn – June 17, 2021 – Interview: Astrid Beugeling & Ed Stone of the The Chilliwack Players Guild (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week with Don Lehn – June 17, 2021 – Interview: Astrid Beugeling & Ed Stone of the The Chilliwack Players Guild.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
Stage Two of the COVID re-start program allows for bugger gatherings, but local professional theatre may not benefit just yet.
The Rowatt Avenue homeless shelter is a go although pushback was evident at Council
The Chilliwack Fair will be back this year1
AND
A preview of live theatre coming to chillTV!
News Director: Don Lehn
Interview: Astrid Beugeling & Ed Stone of the The Chilliwack Players Guild.
