chillTV News of the Week with Don Lehn – June 17, 2021 – Interview: Astrid Beugeling & Ed Stone of the The Chilliwack Players Guild (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week with Don Lehn – June 17, 2021 – Interview: Astrid Beugeling & Ed Stone of the The Chilliwack Players Guild.

Thank you to our newest sponsor, Hofstede’s Country Barn!

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

Stage Two of the COVID re-start program allows for bugger gatherings, but local professional theatre may not benefit just yet.

The Rowatt Avenue homeless shelter is a go although pushback was evident at Council

The Chilliwack Fair will be back this year1

AND

A preview of live theatre coming to chillTV!

News Director: Don Lehn

Interview: Astrid Beugeling & Ed Stone of the The Chilliwack Players Guild.

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™