Chilliwack Mounties Investigate Impaired Driver Who Hit A Tree

Chilliwack- A Chilliwack RCMP investigation of a collision led police to an allegedly impaired driver.

Around 9:15 pm. on June 15, 2021 Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a Chrysler 300 colliding with a tree in the center of the 45000-block of Spadina Avenue. As police conducted their investigation, officers noted symptoms of impairment in the 28-year-old man from Chilliwack allegedly operating the vehicle.

Police detained and later released the man from custody.

Following a thorough investigation and review of evidence gathered, the RCMP will forward all circumstances of the investigation in a report to the BC Prosecution Service for their assessment of impaired driving charges.

If you consume alcohol or marihuana leave your vehicle parked and arrange for a safe ride, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. RCMP are committed to removing impaired drivers from our roadways.

Tips to plan a safe trip:

Organize a designated driver program with family and friends;

Plan ahead to travel by public transit or taxi;

Stay overnight.

Chilliwack RCMP urge everyone who witnesses dangerous driving behaviour to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).