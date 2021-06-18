Attic Fire in Home on Chilliwack/Abbotsford Border

Chilliwack – On Thursday evening (@7:45PM) the Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported house fire in the 3900 block of Boundary Rd.

Approximately 30 Firefighters responded from Halls1, 3, 4 and 6 and upon arriving on scene, observed heavy, black smoke and flame coming from a large residential structure. Crews quickly secured a water supply from a nearby hydrant and deployed multiple hose streams to combat the quickly spreading fire. Crews were challenged by high ambient air temperatures and a stubborn,deep-seated fire in the attic space of the home.The home did suffer fire, smoke and water damage.

Everyone inside got out safely, no one was hurt.

This fire is currently under investigation by Chilliwack Fire.