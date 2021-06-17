Travelers to Hemlock Valley & other areas west of Harrison Lake on Morris Valley Rd Will Get A New Chehalis River Bridge

Harrison Lake/Hemlock Valley – Work will begin this summer on a replacement for the Chehalis River Bridge on Morris Valley Road, which will improve access for Hemlock Valley residents, visitors and those living in the surrounding area.

“The replacement of the old single-lane bridge over the Chehalis River will be a big improvement for the many people who rely on Morris Valley Road,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent, on behalf of Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “The new two-lane bridge will make travel safer and will serve area residents for many years to come.”

The current Chehalis River Bridge is a single-lane timber structure, built in 1950, approximately six kilometres north of Highway 7 on Morris Valley Road.

The new two-lane, three-span structure will be 96 metres long and built on the downstream side of the existing bridge. The new bridge will include a sidewalk to improve access for pedestrians and cyclists, and new bridge approaches will be constructed to tie into the existing roadway.

A $7.3-million contract for construction has been awarded to Dorosh Construction Ltd. of Langley. Construction is expected to begin in July 2021 and be completed by fall 2022.

The old single-lane bridge will be demolished and removed upon completion of the new structure.