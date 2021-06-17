UPDATE – Father’s Day Walk/Run for Prostate Cancer – Sunday June 20 – Registration Is On Now

Fraser Valley – Registration is now open for the 23rd Annual Run / Walk to Support Prostate Cancer on Sunday June 20.

From Dale Erikson, Chairman for Prostate Cancer Support Group Chilliwack:

As we all know 2020-1 are very different years and that applies also to the 23rd Annual Father’s Day Walk for Prostate Cancer. Because of the COVID 19 situation and the need for social distancing there will not be any organized walks at specific locations. However, even with COVID, the need to raise awareness about Prostate Cancer still goes on. As does the need to raise funds to help the cause. Again this year we will all be walking on our own on Father’s Day. But once again I have started a Team (Prostate Cancer Support Group Chilliwack) as we have been promised 50% of the funds that we raise will come back to our Support Group to help us raise awareness in the Chilliwack area. Thanks to your generous support in the past, since 2007 I have been able to raise close to $35,000 for the cause and in 2021 I was able to raise $4968. Thank you very much and keep well! If you have any questions, please give me a call.

604-824-5506

Cell 604-819-5775

Registration info can be found here.

1 in 9 Canadian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. This means that 1 man in Canada will be diagnosed every 23 minutes.

For over 22 years, The Father’s Day Walk Run supporters have helped change the lives of men living with prostate cancer. And now more than ever, those affected by prostate cancer need support.

That’s why for last year and for this year, The Father’s Day Walk Run is a virtual event — a new way to show your support and keep our communities safe during COVID-19.

