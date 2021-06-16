From Interim to Full Time Chilliwack School Superintendent – Rohan Arul-pragasam

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Board of Education announced at their final board meeting of the 20-21 school year, that Rohan Arul-pragasam has been appointed Superintendent of Schools effective June 15, 2021.

Rohan Arul-pragasam is currently Interim Superintendent of the Chilliwack School District, a position he has held since November 2018. Prior to that, Mr. Arul-pragasam served as Assistant Superintendent in the district since 2010. Mr. Arul-pragasam has been with the Chilliwack School District for 17 years, beginning as principal of Rosedale Traditional Community School.

Arul-pragasam commented, “I am humbled to continue as a steward of the position of Superintendent. We have just finished creating our revised strategic plan, which is laser focused and clearly defines our work for the next four years.

“We are very happy that Mr. Arul-pragasam has accepted the role of Superintendent in the District. As Interim Superintendent he has led SD33 through challenging times with energy and empathy. We are lucky to be able to continue to benefit from his collaborative and caring leadership,” said Board Chair Willow Reichelt.