City of Chilliwack Wants Public Input on Short Term Rentals ie Airbnb

Chilliwack – Online platforms like Airbnb have led to a rise in short-term rentals across Canada and around the world. The City of Chilliwack is developing policy to address short-term rentals and wants to hear from residents about their experiences with short-term rentals, and ideas about what these rentals should look like in Chilliwack. Residents can visit engagechilliwack.com/short-term-rentals to ask questions and share their feedback.

When the new Zoning Bylaw was adopted in August 2020, the City temporarily prohibited all short-term rentals, except for licensed Bed and Breakfasts, to conduct a policy review and determine how best to move forward. As a result of this review, the City is proposing to allow short-term rentals on the same property where the owner lives, either by renting out a spare room or another unit on the same property, or same parcel short-term rentals.

Allowing same parcel short-term rentals would support local tourism while protecting long-term housing stock, as it requires properties to be used as principal dwelling units before they could be eligible for a short-term rental operation. Further, the presence of the owner on-site, as well as the parking and design guidelines already in place for properties with accessory dwelling units (basements, coach houses, etc.), should limit the impact on the surrounding neighbourhood.

“Short-term rentals can have a significant impact on a neighbourhood, and the larger community,” said Mayor Popove. “Hearing from our residents will help us create the strategy that is the best for Chilliwack.”

The online survey will be open to the public until July 2. After reviewing feedback from the community, staff will bring a report to Council to determine the City’s next steps. For more information about this project, visit engagechilliwack.com/short-term-rentals.