UPDATE – Chiliwack Council – June 15 – Public Hearing for Rowat Avenue Homeless Housing Facility PASSES (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The Tuesday June 15 meeting of Chilliwack City Council included a public hearing for the proposed homeless housing facility ( including third reading) for 45825, 45835, 45845 and 45855 Rowat Avenue and 45865 Trethewey Avenue.

This was originally scheduled for June 1.

The building is expected to be complete and operational by February 2022. A good neighbour plan is to be part of this proposal.

During the public hearing (third reading), there were concerns about mental health issues and security around those who are considered a concern for neighbours. Location was the biggest criticism followed by concentration of two large facilities in the same area. That and location near two schools.

Mayor Ken Popove removed himself from the vote due to conflict of interest. Councilor Chris Kloot voted against the proposal. Wondering aloud why this was not folded into the Travelodge proposal. Kloot and other presenters were concerned that industrial land, which is at a premium, will be used for the project.

In the end, this passed.

Also, a recommendation that Council accept the Proposal for “Uniformed Security Guard Services” from the lead proponent, Griffin Investigation and Security Services Ltd., in the amount of $969,628.00 (plus applicable taxes) with the option to renew for four additional one-year terms.

And, a recommendation that Council rename Trutch Avenue to a name of Indigenous significance, as contained within the Staff Report dated June 9, 2021; and further, that Staff work with Chief David Jimmie of Squiala First Nation on appropriate First Nations consultation.

