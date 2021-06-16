149th Chilliwack Fair Planning On Being LIVE in 2021

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Fair posted a great piece of news to social media. They are making plans to be live in person this summer.

WE ARE MAKING PLANS TO BE IN PERSON THIS SUMMER!

We’re working to create a safe Fair experience that incorporates all of your favorite activities in an in person environment, August 6-8 2021. Our theme will be “Stirrup Some Fun”, as we could all use some fun this summer!

Stay tuned for more updates!