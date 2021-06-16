149th Chilliwack Fair Planning On Being LIVE in 2021

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn June 16, 2021

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Fair posted a great piece of news to social media. They are making plans to be live in person this summer.

chilliwackfair

WE ARE MAKING PLANS TO BE IN PERSON THIS SUMMER!
We’re working to create a safe Fair experience that incorporates all of your favorite activities in an in person environment, August 6-8 2021. Our theme will be “Stirrup Some Fun”, as we could all use some fun this summer!
Stay tuned for more updates!

May be an image of sky and text that says 'CHILLIWACK FAIR SUMMER 2021 UPDATE'
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "149th Chilliwack Fair Planning On Being LIVE in 2021"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.