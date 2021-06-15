Temporary Patios That Started Due to COVID Can Now Apply to be Permanent

Victoria – More than 2,000 temporary patios authorized to serve liquor during the COVID-19 pandemic can apply to become permanent under amended provincial liquor regulations.

This includes prospective patios that are supported by local governments and meet local bylaws.

FYI:

Liquor and Cannabis Licensing Portal: https://justice.gov.bc.ca/lcrb/

LCRB policy directives regarding the changes:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/business/liquor-regulation-licensing/liquor-licence-permits/liquor-law-policy/liquor-policy-directives

LCRB: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/business/liquor-regulation-licensing

“Temporary patios have been a lifeline for so many businesses and workers in the hospitality sector, and we’re committed to making these expanded serving areas part of their long-term recovery and beyond,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

Temporary expanded service areas (TESAs) have allowed thousands of restaurants and pubs to serve more patrons while complying with health orders, particularly those related to physical distancing and indoor dining. To ensure existing and prospective TESAs can operate without interruption as they transition toward becoming a permanent part of B.C.’s hospitality landscape, the Province is: