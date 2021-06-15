Survey – Share Your Vision for the Mission Waterfront

Mission —The City of Mission has begun community engagement for the Mission Waterfront Revitalization MasterPlan process. This will direct growth, attract investment and create a vibrant and resilient waterfront community.Described as one of the last and largest underdeveloped urban waterfronts on the Fraser River, this creates a unique opportunity to define and shape the future growth of this significant 296 acres of land.

The project team wants the community’s input to bring to life the vision outlined in the Official Community Plan where the area is seen as a hub of activities and a community gathering place that is mindful of job creation, residential, commercial, retail, industrial, and recreational spaces.

The community voice will include those of stakeholders, landowners, local government, and residents. This phase of community engagement will be reflected in the development of three land-use concept plans released this Fall, and following a second phase of community engagement, culminating with the preferred option in Spring 2022.

There are several ways to participate, all are available via engage.mission.ca

•Take the survey.It only takes about 5 minutes and gives you the first opportunity to comment on all aspects of the plan. You can also print at home and drop-off your paper copy at any municipal office. Alternatively email: [email protected] call 604-425-3676 to receive a copy in the mail.The survey is available until June 27.

•Register for the Webinar on June 16 at 6:30 pm This will be an information session guiding you through the first phases of the process.

This will also be available for viewing after the event at engage.mission.ca/waterfront

•Participate as an organization If you are part of an organization download the discussion guide to lead the conversation and complete the feedback as a group.

Your opinion is important and you are encouraged to have your voice heard. Join the conversation at engage.mission.ca/waterfront