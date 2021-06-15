POLL – 3 in 5 in BC Want 30kmh on Residential Streets

Vancouver – Public support for a reduction of the speed limit on residential streets remains high across British Columbia, a new Research Co. poll has found.

In the online survey of a representative provincial sample, 61% of British Columbians say they would “definitely” or “probably” like to see the speed limit reduced to 30 km/h on all residential streets in their municipality, while keeping the speed limit on arterial and collector roads at 50 km/h.

This represents a three-point increase in support for this policy since a similar Research Co. survey conducted in May 2019.

“Almost two thirds of British Columbians aged 35-to-54 (64%) support establishing a lower speed limit on residential streets,” says Mario Canseco, President of Research Co. “Majorities of residents aged 18-to-34 (62%) and aged 55 and over (57%) share the same view.”

As was the case two years ago, two thirds of British Columbians (66%) think Vancouver’s pilot project is a “very good” or “good idea”, while 22% deem it “bad” or “very bad.”

Just under two-in-five British Columbians (39%, -3) admit to witnessing a car that they perceive is circulating above the current speed limit on the street where they live “at least once a day”, while only 16% claim this “never” happens.

Residents of the Fraser Valley are more likely to report seeing cars speeding on their street on a daily basis (45%) than those who live in Vancouver Island (42%), Northern BC (41%), Metro Vancouver (37%) and Northern BC (35%).