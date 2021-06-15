First-dose COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, June 15 at Agassiz Agriculture Hall

Posted By: Don Lehn June 15, 2021

Agassiz ( with files from Fraser Health, Michie Vidal) – Fraser Health is offering another first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, June 15 at Agassiz Agriculture Hall . 

Families are welcome, anyone 12 years and older is eligible. These are same day low barrier appointments (eg: don’t require citizens to be registered before they come, Fraser Health can help people get Personal Health Numbers or manage those without ID, etc.)

