Chilliwack ( with files from Chilliwack Healthier Community) – Fraser Health is offering another first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, June 19 at GW Graham Secondary School in Chilliwack.



Families are welcome, anyone 12 years and older is eligible. These are same day low barrier appointments (eg: don’t require citizens to be registered before they come, Fraser Health can help people get Personal Health Numbers or manage those without ID, etc.)