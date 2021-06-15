First-dose COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Saturday, June 19 at GW Graham Secondary

Fraser Health

Posted By: Don Lehn June 15, 2021

Chilliwack ( with files from Chilliwack Healthier Community) – Fraser Health is offering another first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, June 19 at GW Graham Secondary School in Chilliwack. 

Families are welcome, anyone 12 years and older is eligible. These are same day low barrier appointments (eg: don’t require citizens to be registered before they come, Fraser Health can help people get Personal Health Numbers or manage those without ID, etc.)

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "First-dose COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Saturday, June 19 at GW Graham Secondary"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.