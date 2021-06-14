Mural Festival Art Finds a Grateful Home at CGH

Chilliwack – “On Guard for Thee” has been generously donated to Chilliwack General Hospital (CGH) by well-known local artist Chris Woods to honour all hospital workers for so bravely responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The piece was created for the 2020 Chilliwack Mural Festival and was on display at the Book Man on Wellington. “On Guard for Thee” is now installed in the waiting area of the CGH – Emergency Department as a reminder of the heroic service during this global crisis.

“This past year has been a difficult marathon,” said Petra Pardy Executive Director CGH. “All of our staff have had to make sacrifices and significant adjustments to their work and personal life.”

“Their commitment and sacrifice will have a lasting impact for generations to come.” Shared Chris Woods, Artist. “We owe everything to this new generation of warriors – this COVID Generation. ‘On Guard for Thee’ is a thank you to all of them.”

“We are grateful to every one that has supported hospital workers and to Chis for immortalizing this this support for ever” Liz Harris Executive Director Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by the Fraser Health Authority. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

For more information, or to donate today, you can visit fvhcf.ca/donate/ or call 1-877-661-0314.