COVID-19 Travel Restriction Road Checks are Rescinded

Fraser Valley – On Monday June 14, the Provincial Government announced the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions which included the Travel Restriction Road Checks that have been in place since early May.

BC Highway Patrol reminds all motorists travelling on BC’s highways that the lifting of the Travel Restriction Road Checks is not your licence to disregard the rules of the road.

BC Highway Patrol has resumed normal operations and will be out in force across the province enforcing those offences which cause serious injury and fatal collisions: speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, lack of restraints and other high risk driving behaviours.“We would like to remind all motorists to make smart decisions when it comes to driving,” states Superintendent Holly Turton, Officer in Charge of BC Highway Patrol. “Please obey the rules of the road for your safety and that of others. Our officers work hard to keep our highways safe, but we need people to drive with care so that we can make our highways safer together.

”Effective June 15, 2021, provincial travel restrictions are lifted, meaning that recreational travel within BC is allowed. However, the out-of-province non-essential travel advisory continues.