CFL Season Gets Green Light to Start August 5

Toronto (CFL.ca) – The Canadian Football League’s (CFL) comeback season is a “go”.

On Monday, the league’s Board of Governors voted unanimously on a 14-game regular season for its’ teams that will kick off August 5 and lead to the 108th Grey Cup on December 12 in Hamilton, Ontario.

“This is an exciting day for Canadian football and for Canada itself,” said Randy Ambrosie, Commissioner of the CFL.

The full 2021 CFL Schedule will be released Tuesday along with each CFL club’s plan for distributing tickets to season ticket holders and, where government restrictions on stadium capacity allow, ticket sales to the general public. CFL training camps are scheduled to begin on July 10.

Opening day on August 5th will mark the first CFL game since the 107th Grey Cup was played on November 24, 2019.

On Sunday, the BC Lions let it slip that they were making plans to travel to Kamloops to start a two week quarantine prior to training camp.