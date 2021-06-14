BC Re-Start Plan Starts Step 2 on June 15 – Recreational Travel, Movies, Live Theatre, Indoor Faith Gatherings, Indoor Sports (No Fans in the Stands) – VIDEO

Victoria- Beginning Tuesday, June 15, British Columbia will take the next step in safely bringing people back together, transitioning into Step 2 of BC’s Restart plan, including lifting restrictions on travel within B.C.

“Thanks to our collective efforts and commitment to get vaccinated, we are ready to take another step forward in our careful restart,” said Premier John Horgan. “This next step means seeing more of the people we love, visiting more of our favourite places and safely celebrating the major milestones we’ve missed. Better days are in sight, but we must continue to do our part, get vaccinated, keep our layers of protection strong and work together to put this pandemic behind us.”

The transition into Step 2 of the four-step restart plan aligns with key metrics for moving forward. More than 75% of adults are vaccinated with their first dose, exceeding the target Step 2 minimum threshold of 65%. The other metrics for moving through the stages – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations – continue to steadily decline.

Public health safety protocols, such as mask wearing in all indoor public spaces and physical distancing, will remain in place during Step 2. As well, personal indoor gatherings will be limited to five visitors, or one other household.

Moving from Step 1 to Step 2 includes:

B.C. recreational travel – non-essential travel ban lifted. Out-of-province non-essential travel advisory continues;

maximum of 50 people for outdoor personal gatherings;

maximum of 50 people for indoor seated organized gatherings (e.g., movie theatres, live theatre, banquet halls) with safety plans;

indoor faith gatherings – a maximum of 50 people, or 10% of a place of worship’s total capacity, whichever number is greater – with safety plans;

maximum of 50 spectators for outdoor sports;

liquor service at restaurants, bars and pubs extended until midnight; and

indoor sports games (no spectators) and high-intensity fitness with safety plans.

All other capacity limits and guidelines listed in Step 1 stay in place unless noted in the list above.

The earliest target start date for Step 3 is July 1, and Sept. 7 for Step 4.

British Columbians travelling within B.C. are asked to plan ahead and be respectful while visiting communities, especially smaller and rural towns, as well as Indigenous communities – including respecting local travel advisories. Travel manners and guidelines to follow during summer trips and vacations include: