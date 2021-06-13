Chilliwack Trainer In Fitness Magazine Cover Competition

Chilliwack – Theresa Fazio is a Chilliwack business woman, fitness trainer (Fazio Fitness), and right now to pay the bills during the pandemic, she’s a highway flagger. She had to close down her Mill Street Juice Bar in 2019 but that does not stop this dynamo.

She is currently in the running to grace the cover of Ms. Health and Fitness magazine. Voting starts Monday June 14

She wants your support to get to the cover and win the cash prize that goes with it.

It is billed as the world’s largest online fitness competition! The winner will hold the title of Ms. Health & Fitness 2021, take home $20,000 cash, and be on the cover of Muscle and Fitness Hers.

The video introduction to the competition – https://mshealthandfitness.com/register