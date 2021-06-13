Chilliwack School Board – Last Meeting for 20-21 School Year – June 15 Incl. Imagine High, Capital Plan, Boundary Review

Chilliwack – The last Regular Board Meeting Agenda Package for the 20-21 School Year has been posted on the Chilliwack school district website:

https://sd33.bc.ca/2020-2021

Members of the public must register for the Zoom Webinar in order to watch the meeting in real time. Questions and comments may be typed into the Q and A function during the public participation portions of the agenda.

Meetings will be recorded and posted online the day following the meeting.

For the 7:00 p.m. June 15, 2021 Board of Education Meeting, please register here in order to watch live and participate.

The agenda includes:

ACTION ITEMS

Imagine High Integrated Arts and Technology School Parent Advisory Council

Local Capital Transfer

Five Year Capital Plan

Policy Renovation Project: Bylaw 3 – Indemnification

Boundary Review Consultation Process

Policy Renovation Project: Policy 110 – Vision, Mission, Motto (This could not be decided on at the last meeting as it was a tie vote)

Strategic Plan

INFORMATION ITEMS

Operations Report: Annual Facilities Grant (AFG)

Information Request – PVP Non-Enrolling Teaching Time

BCSTA Report5.4.Meeting Summaries

Next Board of Education Meeting: September 14, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.