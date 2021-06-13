Canadian Radio Sanctuary – Memories Minute: Victoria Brookes (MM. Pt. 2) on the Agassiz Fall Fair and the Experimental Farm (VIDEO)

Kent (John Henry Oliver) – In this second excerpt from the longer Celebration 125 & Beyond podcast, Victoria Brookes talks about the annual fair in Agassiz and her horticultural work and experiences with the local experimental farm and research station.

Photos courtesy of Agassiz-Harrison Museum and the District of Kent.

For more history, visit…http://www.agassizharrisonmuseum.org and Kilby Store and Museum in Harrison Mills at http://www.kilby.ca.